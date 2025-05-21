Gerry Connolly, top Democrat on House Oversight Committee, dies of cancer at 75

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., died Wednesday at the age of 75, his family said in a statement. The veteran lawmaker, who served as the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, was diagnosed last year with esophageal cancer.

In late April, Connolly announced that he was "stepping back" from his role as ranking member on the oversight panel, saying that his cancer, "while initially beaten back, has now returned."

“I am heartbroken over the loss of my dear friend,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said in a statement, per the Associated Press. “To me, he exemplified the very best of public service," Warner said, adding that he “met every challenge with tenacity and purpose, including his final battle with cancer, which he faced with courage, grace, and quiet dignity.”

Connolly's death will reignite a conversation about age and ability within the Democratic Party. Despite his cancer diagnosis, Connolly last year fought to serve as ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, with a majority of the Democratic caucus choosing him over the 35-year-old Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., a victory that reportedly came after lobbying from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who is 85.

Since November 2022, eight members of Congress have died in office. All were Democrats.