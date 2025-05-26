Memories for sale

Every May, the headlines are the same: “Memorial Day Sale: Everything Must Go!” “Freedom Deals!” “Honor the Fallen with 30% Off.” Across the country, retailers treat Memorial Day like a second Black Friday. For many Americans, it’s a weekend of beach trips, barbecues and big savings.

But pause for a second. Memorial Day was created to honor U.S. military personnel who died in service to their country. It’s meant to be a day of reflection and collective mourning — a moment, at least one, to acknowledge that the freedoms we enjoy came at an unthinkable cost.

Summer traditionally falls between Memorial Day and Labor Day. With the school year ending in mere days, it’s normal to want and celebrate a long weekend. We need breaks. We crave joy. But there’s a reason for the day off, and it’s worth remembering.

The commercialization of holidays isn’t new. We’ve turned everything from Christmas to Martin Luther King Jr. Day into sales opportunities. But something about Memorial Day feels different. It asks us to sit with grief. To recognize that real lives, often young ones, were cut short in war. There’s a weight to that. Or at least, there should be.

This isn’t about guilt-tripping anyone out of a well-deserved day off. Rest is part of what those soldiers fought for. But it’s worth asking: What are we remembering, if anything, when we fire up the grill or click "add to cart"?

Some veterans and Gold Star families have spoken out, calling the sales and slogans tone-deaf or disrespectful. Others say it doesn’t bother them, as long as people take a moment to reflect on what the day means.

Maybe that’s the key. Memorial Day doesn’t have to be stripped of joy or rest. But maybe it shouldn’t be stripped of meaning either.

As you soak up the sun, hunt for discounts or gather with loved ones, pause to remember the reason this weekend exists. For some families, there's an empty seat at the table. Someone who should be here — but isn’t.