Broadway Calls Out Patti LuPone

With the Tony Awards just days away, Broadway is back in the national spotlight. But not for the reasons it hoped.

A new controversy erupted this week following The New Yorker’s May profile of Patti LuPone, in which the legendary performer delivered blistering commentary on everything from Donald Trump to the wallpaper in her dressing room. But it was her remarks about fellow theater veterans Audra McDonald and Kecia Lewis that sparked outrage across the industry.

On May 30, over 500 Broadway artists and professionals signed an open letter calling for a formal reprimand of LuPone, citing her “scathing” and “demeaning” language. The letter specifically condemns what it describes as racialized and gendered targeting of McDonald and Lewis, both acclaimed Black women artists.

“No artist, producer, director, or leader—regardless of legacy or celebrity—should be allowed to weaponize their platform to belittle, threaten, or devalue others without consequence. Period,” the letter states.

Addressed to the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League, the letter demands that participation in high-profile events including the Tonys be contingent upon professional conduct. It proposes that individuals who use their platform to “publicly demean, harass, or disparage” others must first complete comprehensive anti-bias or restorative justice programs before returning to public stages.

The authors stress this is not about “punishment,” but about fostering a safer, more equitable Broadway. “A stronger, healthier, more equitable Broadway is possible—one where all artists are treated with dignity, safety, and respect.”

The letter also references past accountability reckonings in the industry, including those involving Scott Rudin and Walter Bobbie, as well as other public workspaces like the NFL and the Oscars.

Kecia Lewis recently won a Tony for her role in Hell’s Kitchen, while McDonald—one of the most decorated performers in Tony history—is currently starring to rave reviews in Gypsy, a role LuPone famously played in the 2006 revival. The tension between these theater titans has left many wondering: is this just diva drama or something deeper?

LuPone has yet to respond publicly.

Salon has reached out to several other industry sources for comment, including Actors Equity.