Loretta Swit, M*A*S*H Star, Dies at 87

Loretta Swit, beloved for her groundbreaking role as Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan on M*A*S*H, died on May 30, 2025. She was 87.

Swit’s portrayal of Major Houlihan helped transform the character from a punchline to a powerful presence—one of the first truly complex female figures in primetime comedy. Over the show's 11-season run, Swit was nominated for an Emmy every season, winning twice, in 1980 and 1982.

Her passing drew heartfelt tributes from fans and longtime co-stars Alan Alda, Mike Farrell, and Jamie Farr, as well as from PETA, where she was a passionate advocate for animal rights.

Jamie Farr said in a statement released to USA Today: “I dearly loved Loretta! As close as family can get… I can’t begin to express how much she will be missed.”

According to PETA’s website, Swit “worked with many animal charities and had her own called ‘SwitHeart Animal Alliance.’ This charity works to bring back dogs from Afghanistan to reunite them with their human companions and matches veterans with homeless animals.” They also ask that those who can would adopt a new friend from a shelter in her memory.

Behind the scenes, Swit was a vocal advocate for gender equity, pushing for deeper storylines for women both in the writers’ room and onscreen. Standing up to a male-dominated industry can be lonely. In one memorable scene, Major Houlihan finally expresses her loneliness and need for someone on her side, but Swit is clearly speaking from her own heart.

Though set during the Korean War, M*A*S*H spoke to a generation grappling with Vietnam, Watergate, and shifting social norms. The show’s mix of humor and heartbreak helped audiences process the real costs of war and still does. It continues to air in reruns, especially around Memorial Day and Veterans Day, reminding viewers that behind every uniform is a human story.

Swit’s legacy lives on in those stories and in the countless lives she touched, both on and off screen.