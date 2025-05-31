Malai's inventive Gulab Jamun Ice Cream will soon be your favorite summertime dessert

Our gulab jamun ice cream cakes have become a defining product for Malai: saffron syrup–soaked cardamom cakes sandwiching our rose with Cinnamon roasted Almonds Ice Cream . I wanted to provide the same qualities in an easier, non-cake- building version for this book.

Enter, Gulab Jamun Ice Cream.

Here, we are blending the syrupy doughnuts (store-bought!) directly into the spiced ice cream base, so you still get that milk-powdery, fried-flavor goodness and spiciness the dessert is known for.

Gulab Jamun Ice Cream

Yields 1 1/2 quarts Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 30 minutes, plus chilling and churning time

Ingredients ¼ teaspoon packed saffron threads 1 tablespoon boiling water 1 tablespoon cornstarch 2 cups heavy cream 1¾ cups whole milk ⅔ cup granulated cane sugar ¼ cup light corn syrup ½ teaspoon ground cardamom ½ teaspoon salt 10 store-bought gulab jamun balls (see Pooja's tip) 1 teaspoon rose water Directions To bloom the saffron, crush the saffron threads with your fingers and drop them into a small heatproof bowl. Add the boiling water and let sit to develop the flavor, at least 5 minutes or up to 20 minutes. In a small bowl, mix the cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of the cream to make a slurry. Set aside. In a saucepan, combine the remaining cream, the milk, sugar, corn syrup, bloomed saffron, cardamom, and salt and bring to a boil over medium heat, whisking constantly to dissolve the sugar. Add the cornstarch slurry and 6 of the gulab jamun balls and return to a boil, stirring continuously. Do not worry about the balls breaking up; the mixture will be blended. Boil, stirring continuously, for 3 minutes, then remove from the heat. Let cool slightly, then stir in the rose water. Let the mixture cool to the touch, then transfer to a blender and blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Let cool to room temperature, add the rose water, then transfer to a container, cover tightly, and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to overnight. remove the chilled base from the refrigerator and stir to recombine. Transfer the base to your ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer’s instructions. While the ice cream is churning, chop the remaining 4 gulab jamun balls into 1-inch pieces. Once the mixture has frozen to a soft consistency, using a rubber spatula, fold in the gulab jamun pieces. Serve the soft ice cream right away, or place in the freezer to freeze completely.

Cook's Notes Pooja's tip: Gulab jamun is sold in cans; find it online and in Indian grocery stores.

From Malai: Frozen Desserts Inspired by South Asian Flavors by Pooja Bavishi. Copyright © 2025 by Pooja Bavishi. Reprinted courtesy of Weldon Owen, an imprint of Insight Edition.