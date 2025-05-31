Malai's inventive Gulab Jamun Ice Cream will soon be your favorite summertime dessert

Our gulab jamun ice cream cakes have become a defining product for Malai: saffron syrup–soaked cardamom cakes sandwiching our rose with Cinnamon roasted Almonds Ice Cream . I wanted to provide the same qualities in an easier, non-cake- building version for this book.
Enter, Gulab Jamun Ice Cream.
Here, we are blending the syrupy doughnuts (store-bought!) directly into the spiced ice cream base, so you still get that milk-powdery, fried-flavor goodness and spiciness the dessert is known for.
Ingredients
¼ teaspoon packed saffron threads
1 tablespoon boiling water
1 tablespoon cornstarch
2 cups heavy cream
1¾ cups whole milk
⅔ cup granulated cane sugar
¼ cup light corn syrup
½ teaspoon ground cardamom
½ teaspoon salt
10 store-bought gulab jamun balls (see Pooja's tip)
1 teaspoon rose water
Directions
- To bloom the saffron, crush the saffron threads with your fingers and drop them into a small heatproof bowl. Add the boiling water and let sit to develop the flavor, at least 5 minutes or up to 20 minutes.
- In a small bowl, mix the cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of the cream to make a slurry. Set aside.
- In a saucepan, combine the remaining cream, the milk, sugar, corn syrup, bloomed saffron, cardamom, and salt and bring to a boil over medium heat, whisking constantly to dissolve the sugar. Add the cornstarch slurry and 6 of the gulab jamun balls and return to a boil, stirring continuously. Do not worry about the balls breaking up; the mixture will be blended. Boil, stirring continuously, for 3 minutes, then remove from the heat. Let cool slightly, then stir in the rose water.
- Let the mixture cool to the touch, then transfer to a blender and blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Let cool to room temperature, add the rose water, then transfer to a container, cover tightly, and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to overnight. remove the chilled base from the refrigerator and stir to recombine.
- Transfer the base to your ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer’s instructions. While the ice cream is churning, chop the remaining 4 gulab jamun balls into 1-inch pieces. Once the mixture has frozen to a soft consistency, using a rubber spatula, fold in the gulab jamun pieces. Serve the soft ice cream right away, or place in the freezer to freeze completely.
Cook's Notes
Pooja's tip: Gulab jamun is sold in cans; find it online and in Indian grocery stores.
From Malai: Frozen Desserts Inspired by South Asian Flavors by Pooja Bavishi. Copyright © 2025 by Pooja Bavishi. Reprinted courtesy of Weldon Owen, an imprint of Insight Edition.
Shares