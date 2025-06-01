"He was always on top of it": Clinton pushes back against reports of Biden decline

Bill Clinton sees no reason to be concerned about Joe Biden's mind. The 42nd president defended Biden against allegations of mental decline during a stop by "CBS Sunday Morning."

In a wide-ranging chat also covering Trump's second term and what Democrats can do to fight back, Clinton was asked about "Original Sin." That book, from authors Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, alleges a cover-up of former President Biden's supposed deterioration in the White House.

Clinton said that he hadn't read the book before offering his own opinions on Biden's health.

"I saw President Biden not very long ago, and I thought he was in good shape," he said.

Clinton went on to say that his "only concern" about a Biden running for a second term was whether or not anyone could "could that job until they were 86."

“We’d had several long talks," Clinton continued. "He was always on top of his briefs.”

Related Forgetting Joe Biden

The man who occupied the White House throughout most of the '90s said he has no interest in reading the accusations of "Sin."

"He’s not president anymore, and I think he did a good job," Clinton said. "Some people are trying to use this as a way to blame him for the fact that Trump was reelected."

Biden himself responded to the book earlier this week, saying he could "beat the hell out of" both authors.