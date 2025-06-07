McDonald's Snack Wrap is back

Let’s be honest: when you’re craving something to eat, it’s usually not a salad or a green smoothie. The scent, speed and affordability of fast-food draw millions into drive-thrus every day.

Most people have a go-to order — maybe a Big Mac, a Whopper, Animal Fries, or Frosty. That’s why, when a favorite item disappears, fans don’t stay quiet. Social media lights up with disappointment. There are entire Reddit threads and TikTok accounts devoted to mourning discontinued menu items, like Wendy’s salad bar, KFC’s potato wedges and the days of actual dollar menus.

Occasionally, fast food giants give in. McDonald’s rotates limited-time items like the McRib and the Shamrock Shake. Others, like the Unicorn Frappuccino (Starbucks), Grimace Shake (McDonald’s) or Mac ‘n’ Cheetos (Burger King), had their viral moment — and probably deserve to stay in the past.

Taco Bell made headlines in 2022 after an online campaign — boosted by Doja Cat — led to the return of its Mexican Pizza. Now, fans are still campaigning for the Seven-Layer Burrito, gone since 2020.

Not to be outdone, on Tuesday, McDonald’s announced the return of its beloved Snack Wrap, a simple chicken, cheese, lettuce and sauce combo rolled in a tortilla. The original was discontinued in 2016, but after years of online demand—and a hint from the McDonald’s president last December — the chain confirmed it’s coming back, with a twist. A “reinvented” Snack Wrap will hit menus nationwide on July 10, 2025.

Some things are just worth the hype.