A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce: You can now buy a half-gallon jug of the iconic McDonald’s sandwich sauce

In anticipation of the holiday season, McDonald’s is bringing back an iconic saucy sandwich — and offering a mega-sized jug of its signature sauce for the first time ever. The fast food chain announced in a press release Wednesday that its McRib will return for a limited time only at participating restaurants, starting Dec. 3. McDonald’s is also introducing a half-gallon jug of the iconic McRib sauce, fittingly called A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce.

“The McRib is more than a sandwich — it’s a part of culture, it’s a legend, it’s an event,” Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s, said in a statement. “McRib SZN is a holiday unto itself, so we wanted to embrace that spirit and give fans an even bigger way to celebrate this year with A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce.”

The McRib consists of a restructured boneless pork patty molded to resemble a miniature rack of ribs along with barbeque sauce, onions and pickles.

The recent releases come after McDonald’s said it plans to invest $100 million in hopes of bringing back customers following an E. coli outbreak linked to slivered onions on the Quarter Pounder hamburgers. The outbreak sickened at least 104 individuals across 14 states last month. The CDC also reported one death linked to the outbreak. McDonald’s temporarily removed the Quarter Pounder from restaurants in affected states before bringing the menu item back on Oct. 29.

Customers can order the McRib on the McDonald’s app, in-restaurant and at the drive-thru. The jug of A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce will be available for online purchase only starting Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. ET, while supplies last. Each jug is $19.99.

Additionally, McDonald’s will soon release its McRib-themed holiday jingle called “It Could Only Mean One Thing (McRib is Here).” The seasonal tune will be available to play on all streaming platforms.