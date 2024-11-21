McDonald's invests $100 million in marketing to rebuild trust after E. coli outbreak

Following a recent E. coli outbreak, McDonald’s is launching a $100 million marketing campaign and providing more than $60 million in support to franchisees in affected states, according to Jordan Valinsky at CNN.

The marketing campaign highlights a value deal focused on chicken nuggets. McDonald’s also announced that recent tests showed no E. coli in its food, and its Quarter Pounder burgers topped with slivered onions are now back on menus nationwide. In October, the CDC and FDA identified the onions as the likely source of the outbreak, which sickened more than 100 people across 14 states. The CDC also reported one death linked to the outbreak.

In a memo, Michael Gonda, chief impact officer for McDonald’s North America, and Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer, emphasized the company’s commitment to rebuilding trust. “The relevance, trust, and love for the Golden Arches has been hard-earned over nearly 70 years by our unwavering commitment to do the right thing. The past three weeks have only further exemplified that,” they said.

CEO Chris Kempczinski also reiterated the company’s dedication, saying McDonald’s is “ready to do more if we need to” in order to restore confidence and lean on the loyalty of its long-time customers.

The campaign includes commercials promoting deals such as 10 nuggets for $1 and the continuation of its $5 meal deal.