Subway accused of “grossly misleading” customers with meat portions in sandwich ads, lawsuit claims

Subway has been accused of “grossly misleading” customers with its sandwich advertisements, which promise significantly more meat than actually given.

According to a proposed class action lawsuit filed in Brooklyn on Monday, Subway ads for its Steak & Cheese sandwiches contain at least three times more meat than what customers receive in stores, Reuters reported.

Lead plaintiff Anna Tollison said she spent $7.61 for a Subway Steak & Cheese Sandwich that contained a measly amount of beef. Tollison alleged that Subway’s ads for its Steak & Cheese Sandwich promise at least 200% more meat than what she and other customers get in stores. Several photos included in the complaint showed that in reality, the fast food chain’s sandwiches are mostly bread with small amounts of meat.

The lawsuit has accused Subway of violating New York’s consumer protection laws. It is seeking an unspecified amount of damages for New Yorkers who purchased Steak and Cheese sandwiches from the chain within the last three years.

Tollison’s lawyer Anthony Russo told Reuters in an interview that the Subway case represents “an egregious example of the type of advertising we’re trying to stop.”

Similar lawsuits have been filed against McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Taco Bell in the same court by the plaintiff’s law firm. They were all dismissed last year.

Subway previously faced a lawsuit alleging its “footlong” sandwiches were too short. It was dismissed in 2017.