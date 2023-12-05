Subway’s brand new footlong menu offering is guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth

Subway will soon be offering a footlong dessert to pair alongside your favorite footlong sandwich. The sandwich chain is officially unveiling its footlong chocolate chip cookie, which will be available nationwide in early 2024.

On Dec. 4, the cookie was available to sample early at select Subway shops located in Chicago, Dallas, Miami, and New York. The one-day-only “Cookieway” included a free footlong cookie with the purchase of any footlong sandwich between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time, while supplies lasted. All proceeds went towards supporting the Subway Cares Foundation, which offers tuition assistance to its in-store employees.

If you're bummed about missing out on the limited run, fret not! You can still get your hands on the cookie — albeit for a limited time only — before its grand release. Subway MVP Rewards members can get a free cookie with the purchase of a six-inch or footlong sub using a bonus reward.

This isn’t the first time Subway has offered its footlong cookie dessert. Back in 2022, Subway offered a similar limited run of the footlong cookie, which sold out in less than two hours. The revived promo strove to allow more folks to try the cookie before its nationwide release in 2024. “At Cookieway this year, our guests will get a sneak peek of an even better footlong cookie: thick, gooey, packed with chocolate chips, and served warm — right out of the oven,” Paul Fabre, the senior vice president of culinary and innovation at Subway, shared in a statement. “It's the perfect pairing with your favorite footlong sub and may even become your favorite footlong after the first bite.”