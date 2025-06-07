Murrow vs. McCarthy, Live

Mark Twain once said, “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.” Tonight, that rhyme rings out as Good Night, and Good Luck becomes the first Broadway play broadcast live to an international audience, airing on CNN, CNN International, and streaming on Max.

It caps a dramatic week for Broadway. Patti LuPone made—and quickly walked back—pointed remarks about the state of theater. The original Hamilton cast will reunite at Sunday’s Tony Awards to honor the show’s 10th anniversary. And Tom Felton will return to the stage as a grown-up Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Good Night, and Good Luck, which opened in April, is nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Actor. Adapted from George Clooney’s 2005 film, the production stars Clooney stepping into the role of CBS journalist Edward R. Murrow.

Murrow was one of the most respected broadcasters of his time, known for his live World War II reporting and later for confronting Senator Joseph McCarthy at the height of the Red Scare. As McCarthy fueled public fear with claims of Communist infiltration, Murrow used his CBS show See It Now to push back, challenging the senator’s accusations and methods on national television.

Despite pressure from CBS executives and federal officials, Murrow pressed forward. When McCarthy finally appeared on the show to accuse Murrow of Communist ties, Murrow calmly rebutted the claims, helping shift public opinion and hasten McCarthy’s political downfall.

The story feels sharply relevant today. At its core, the play explores media integrity, political overreach, and the power of fear-driven narratives. In a time when truth often battles with spectacle, Murrow’s warning that television should “teach, illuminate, and inspire” lands with renewed urgency.

Tonight’s live broadcast just ahead of the Tonys offers not only a theatrical milestone, but a reminder that history’s echoes are often loudest when truth is under threat.