"Impossible to replace": Trump admits his immigration policy is hurting farmers, hotel owners

President Donald Trump has to face the truth: his deportation-led immigration policy is hurting many American industries.

In a post to Truth Social, the president admitted that Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids across the country have diminished the workforce in the hospitality and farm sector.

“Our great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace,” Trump wrote.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 42% of crop farmworkers are undocumented. He promised "changes" that would help these industries, without getting into specifics.

At the White House on Thursday, Trump continued the conversation on the economic impact of deportations.

"Our farmers are being hurt badly. They have very good workers. They've worked for them for 20 years,” Trump said. “They're not citizens, but they've turned out to be great, and we're going to have to do something about that."

https://x.com/BulwarkOnline/status/1933205206755340390

When asked what changes the president expects, Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told Axios nothing new.

"We will follow the President's direction and continue to work to get the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens off of America's streets," she said.

It’s unclear how Trump's statements fit into the administration’s current immigration policy. Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, has made targeting work sites a priority.

“You’re going to see more work site enforcement than you’ve ever seen in the history of this nation,” he told reporters recently. “We’re going to flood the zone.”

Trump adviser Stephen Miller has set a goal of 3,000 deportations a day, intending to carry out one million deportations in Trump's first year.