“Incredibly demonic”: Candace Cameron Bure says scary movies open a portal

Candace Cameron Bure said that she doesn’t want anyone watching scary movies in her house because they could be “a portal” to something “demonic.”

On a recent episode of her eponymous podcast, Bure explained that she’s wary of horror films and video games because of what they might invite into their home.

"Like if you’re watching this, or you’re playing this video game, or whatever, that’s a portal that could let stuff inside our home,” Bure said. “I don’t even want someone watching a scary movie in our house on the TV, because to me, that’s just a portal."

Bure has had a long career in Hollywood. She famously played D.J. Tanner in“Full House” and has starred in a number of TV movies. Despite her decades of work in front of the camera, she's still disquieted by horror films.

“Listen, I’m in the film industry,” Bure said. “I know that movie has a crew of 200 people, and they’re lighting it, and they’re adding the sound effects, and it’s makeup, and the camera, people, and actors. However, there’s still something that can be incredibly demonic while they’ve made it.”

Related Christianity still haunts cinema in a world shaped by Christian power

Bure is an outspoken, conservative Christian and is the chief creative officer for Great American Family, which describes itself as “America’s premier TV destination for quality family-friendly programming.”

In spite of her expertise in media, Bure admitted that her family doesn't take her portal talk seriously. She said her children and husband make fun of her when she talks about some “spiritual thing” in their home.

"They make fun of me all the time — but particularly when I’m serious about a spiritual thing happening, and then they’re rolling their eyes at me,” she said.