Father’s Day hits record sales high

With Father’s Day just around the corner, Americans are projected to spend a record $24 billion on dads and father figures this year, per survey data from the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Prosper Insights & Analytics. That's up from $22.4 billion in 2024 and the prior peak of $22.9 billion in 2023.

Shoppers plan to shell out an average of $199.38 per person, nearly $10 more than in 2024, with the 35–44 age group leading the charge at an average of $278.90.

Father's Day gifting is evolving: while 58% of consumers still buy greeting cards, many are opting for more meaningful presents. 55% will purchase clothing, 53% special outings, and 50% gift cards.

Experience-driven gifts continue to gain momentum:

43% plan subscription boxes (up from 34% in 2019)

30% intend to give experiences like concert tickets (up from 23% in 2019)

“As consumers prioritize Father’s Day gifts that are unique or create special memories, categories such as special outings and personal care items have seen an increase in popularity this year,” said Phil Rist, EVP of Strategy at Prosper. “A special outing offers an opportunity to create new memories and celebrate together, while a personal care item allows dad to feel pampered.”

Online shopping continues to lead, with 41% of purchases made digitally. Department stores follow at 35%, discount and specialty stores at 23–22%, and 19% shop in local or small businesses.

“Americans are embracing meaningful traditions and holidays, and this Father’s Day, spending on gifts and other holiday items is expected to reach record levels,” said Katherine Cullen, VP of Industry and Consumer Insights at NRF. “As consumers look to recognize the father figures in their lives, retailers are prepared with gift ideas, special deals and convenient shopping options to help customers find the right gifts.”

Held on Sunday, June 15, Father’s Day 2025 will likely mark a milestone for both heartfelt celebrations and retail success.