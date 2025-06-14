Minnesota lawmakers targeted in shooting

Former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed in a targeted shooting Friday night. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were also shot and wounded.

Updated 10:00 A.M. CT, June 14, 2025

A shelter-in-place order remains in effect Saturday morning in Brooklyn Park, a northern suburb of Minneapolis, after two Minnesota state lawmakers and their spouses were shot by a suspect impersonating a police officer, officials said. A mobile alert went out to Minneapolis area residents warning them to "shelter in place."

Democrats Sen. John Hoffman and Rep. Melissa Hortman and their spouses were among those injured. Police have not confirmed whether the shootings took place at the same location but said the victims were specifically targeted. The extent of their injuries has not been publicly released.

The suspect, described as a white man with brown hair wearing body armor over a blue uniform-style shirt and pants, remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities are urging residents near Edinburgh Golf Course to remain indoors and call 911 with any information.

Gov. Tim Walz said the State Emergency Operations Center has been activated, and that state agencies are assisting local law enforcement. The FBI and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office are also involved in the search.

The shooting comes amid a rise in politically motivated threats and violence across the country. Minnesota, already a flashpoint for national debates on policing and public safety following the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, has faced heightened tensions in recent years between officials and extremist groups.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials have not released a possible motive.