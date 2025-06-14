No kings, no tyrants, just tanks

Protesters in more than 1,800 cities across the United States and in 19 other countries are taking to the streets Saturday for a coordinated global protest against authoritarianism, political violence and rising strongman politics.

Under the rallying cry “No Kings,” the movement’s flagship demonstration is happening in Philadelphia, while cities like New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, London and Nairobi are also seeing crowds. Abroad, the campaign adopted the name “No Tyrants” in countries where monarchies remain in place, such as Canada and Australia.

The timing is deliberate: Saturday marks former President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday, which he plans to celebrate with a large military-style parade in Washington, D.C. The event also marks the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army and is scheduled to feature more than 6,600 troops, 150 military vehicles and 50 aircraft despite a forecast calling for rain and possible thunderstorms.

Critics have likened the display to the type of state spectacle more often seen in autocratic nations. Parade supporters insist the celebration honors military service. But organizers of the “No Kings” movement say it’s a dangerous blurring of patriotism and personal glorification.

“This isn’t just about one man,” reads a statement on the campaign’s website. “It’s about stopping a political culture that idolizes power over people.”

The protests and parade come amid an already volatile weekend. In Minnesota, officials confirmed the fatal shooting of former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and the wounding of state Sen. John Hoffman was politically motivated. In the Middle East, new missile exchanges between Iran and Israel are escalating regional tensions.

While Trump prepares for his prime-time spectacle in D.C., protesters around the world say the bigger message is clear: democracy can’t survive unchecked power.