“No Kings” protests test FL protest law

Florida’s controversial “anti-riot” law, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2021, resurfaced ahead of nationwide “No Kings” protests and a parade celebrating President Donald Trump’s birthday in Washington, D.C.

The law grants civil immunity to drivers who injure or kill someone while fleeing a protest blocking a roadway, but only if the driver claims they feared for their safety. Critics argue this provision encourages reckless behavior and endangers public safety.

In a podcast interview, DeSantis defended the law, saying drivers surrounded by a threatening crowd have the right to “flee for your safety,” even if it means hitting someone. He added that such actions would be the protesters’ fault for obstructing traffic.

Legal experts warn that while the law offers a defense in civil court, it does not grant immunity from criminal charges. Drivers could still face prosecution if their use of force is deemed excessive or unjustified.

The “No Kings” protests, scheduled to coincide with President Trump’s 79th birthday and Flag Day, aim to oppose perceived authoritarianism. Demonstrations are scheduled in cities nationwide this afternoon, and Trump’s birthday parade is this evening in the nation’s capital.

The revival of DeSantis’s law sparked concern among civil rights groups, who say it disproportionately targets marginalized communities and threatens free speech.

With tensions rising, authorities urge all parties to respect safety and rights as protests and celebrations unfold.