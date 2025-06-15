"Regime change": Cruz, Graham call for US involvement in Iran-Israel conflict

A spectre is haunting the mall. Jean rises are getting lower, baby tees are back in production and Republicans are openly calling for "regime change" in the Middle East. There's no doubt about it, the 2000s are back.

Following days of missile attacks between Iran and Israel, Sens. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham hit the Sunday shows to advocate for U.S. involvement.

Graham called for American escorts over Iran during a stop by CBS's "Face the Nation."

"If diplomacy is not successful, and we are left with the option of force, I would urge President Trump to go all in, to make sure that when this operation is over, there's nothing left standing in Iran regarding their nuclear program," he said. "If that means providing bombs, provide bombs. If it means flying with Israel, fly with Israel.

Graham was not alone in banging the war drums. Just four years out from the end of the war in Afghanistan, Cruz visited Fox News to say we should always be at war with Westasia.

"I think it is very much in the interest of America to see regime change," he said. "I don't think there's any redeeming the ayatollah."

Not all party members are champing at the bit for another war. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., chastized Graham over his eagerness to get involved while talking to NBC's "Meet the Press."

"His initial response was 'game on,' and I don't consider war to be a game," Paul said. "Hundreds of thousands of people may now die."

President Donald Trump has publicly encouraged a diplomatic resolution between Israel and Iran, stressing that the United States was not involved in the initial attack on Tehran.

"We will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place," he wrote on Truth Social on Sunday.