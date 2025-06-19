This ad hits a nerve because it's true

A new ad from the Progress Action Fund dramatizes a nightmare too many still face: masked ICE agents drag away a young woman mid-date. “She looks like one of them,” says a fictional congressman, before declaring she’s being sent to prison in El Salvador. Her date shouts after them: “She was born here. She’s a citizen.”

The video, which has blown up across social media, isn’t subtle, but it doesn’t have to be. It taps into a very real climate where immigration status is judged on sight, not fact. And while some critics dismiss it as over-the-top fearmongering, the truth is harder to ignore: U.S. citizens are being wrongfully detained by ICE.

This isn’t hyperbole. It’s already happened — and more than once.

In April, Juan Carlos Lopez-Gomez, a 20-year-old American born in Georgia, was arrested in Florida. Despite providing a birth certificate and multiple forms of ID, he was held for days because local authorities flagged him to ICE who insisted he “matched a profile.”

In January, Chicago community organizers allege that up to 22 people — some legal residents, others full citizens — were wrongfully swept up in workplace ICE raids earlier this summer.

And in a now-infamous case from over a decade ago, Davino Watson, a U.S. citizen from New York, spent over three years in ICE custody. The government later admitted it had detained the wrong person.

These aren’t isolated incidents. They’re symptoms of an enforcement system that increasingly prioritizes suspicion over status, and optics over due process.

The Progress Action Fund video doesn’t just dramatize fear. It weaponizes a reality many Americans already live with. ICE has wrongfully detained U.S. citizens, and social media continues to blur the line between “undocumented” and “unwelcome.”

What we’re seeing isn’t just enforcement — it’s escalation. Citizenship no longer guarantees protection when people believe Americanness has a look, a sound, or a skin tone. In that climate, all it takes is a uniform and a wrong assumption to disappear someone, legally or not.

And if that doesn’t terrify us more than a political ad, it should.