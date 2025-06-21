U.S. moves B 2s to Guam to “dramatically intensify” pressure

The U.S. is dramatically escalating its military posture in the Middle East by repositioning its stealth B-2 bombers to Guam amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, according to two U.S. officials who spoke to Reuters. President Trump is weighing whether to join Israel’s ongoing strikes against Iran, with a final decision expected within the next two weeks.

Officials declined to specify how many B-2 bombers are being moved but confirmed no orders have been issued to deploy them beyond Guam. These bombers can carry the 30,000-pound GBU-57 “Massive Ordnance Penetrator” bunker buster, a weapon experts say is uniquely designed to penetrate underground nuclear facilities like Iran’s Fordow site.

The move is part of a broader U.S. military buildup in the region. Additional tanker aircraft and fighter jets have been shifted closer to the Middle East, and a U.S. aircraft carrier previously stationed in the Indo-Pacific is now heading toward the area, signaling heightened readiness.

Trump said he has up to two weeks to decide on U.S. involvement, stating he wants to “see whether or not people come to their senses.” Meanwhile, Iran rejected Western peace proposals, with its foreign minister warning that U.S. entry into the conflict could “dramatically intensify” regional hostilities — a stark reminder of the high stakes at play.