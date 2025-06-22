"Some f**king guy from f**king Podunk": Depp trashes reality TV stars, influencers

Even though he admits he fell into his fame largely by accident, Johnny Depp has no time for reality TV stars and influencers who rocket to Hollywood success.

In an interview with The Times of London, Depp examined his years in the wilderness following a defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard that was as nasty and bitter as it was public. As he looked forward to rejoining the movie star class, Depp spat some venom at trash TV sensations.

Depp said reality TV had made it so that "some f**king guy from f**king Podunk, Iowa, can get his own show" without showing any obvious talent. He said that quick fame had degraded the idea of a celebrity to something nearly unrecognizable.

“There was a quality of person — comedian, actor. They were unique, you know?” he said of bygone stars.

Given that many influencers made hay and built followings out of daily coverage of his defamation trial against Heard, it's fair to wonder if his animosity comes from somewhere other than worry about craft. He did find time to worry that the young and famous who rise rapidly might be abandoned once they've swum out too far.

"Not necessarily all those kids stuck the landing particularly well," he said.

Of his trial with Heard, Depp said he had no regrets. The actor said he was a "crash test dummy for MeToo" and that he knew the trial would air piles and piles of dirty laundry.

"I knew I’d have to semi-eviscerate myself. Everyone was saying, ‘It’ll go away!’ But I can’t trust that. What will go away? The fiction pawned around the f**king globe? No, it won’t. If I don’t try to represent the truth it will be like I’ve actually committed the acts I am accused of," he said. "I have no regrets about anything — because, truly, what can we do about last week’s dinner? Not a f***ing thing."