The Depp v. Heard trial continues to generate heated discussion, headlines and controversy months after its conclusion. And its latest revelations highlight just how much more of a circus the trial could've been.

To recap, on June 1, a jury at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, awarded actor Johnny Depp $10.35 million for defamation and actor Amber Heard, Depp's ex-wife, $2 million. Heard's payment was awarded after Depp was found liable for statements he had made. Depp's payment came about after Heard published an op-ed in the Washington Post on being an abuse survivor.

Though the op-ed did not name Depp or anyone as Heard's abuser, Depp sued Heard for defamation as a result of its publication. Heard then sued Depp for damages to her career, resulting in a lengthy, highly-contentious and publicized trial, including hours of testimony where both actors took the stand.

In early July, Heard's legal team requested a mistrial after it was revealed that one of the jurors on the case had not actually been called for jury duty and was impersonating another person who had been summoned. The motions for a mistrial were denied, though Heard still has the option to appeal.

This past weekend, documents in the Depp v. Heard case were unsealed. Totaling more than 6,000 pages, the documents reveal more details, arguments and twists in this lengthy and convoluted case. They offer new insights into what could have been.

Here are some of the more shocking revelations in the newly opened Depp v. Heard file.

