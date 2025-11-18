“Give and take”: White House defends Trump calling reporter “piggy” on Air Force One

The White House is defending a stunning interaction between President Donald Trump and a reporter aboard Air Force One.

Last week, Trump grew frustrated with a reporter’s line of questioning about Jeffrey Epstein. He stuck his finger in her face and said, “Quiet, piggy!” The video was released by the White House days later and quickly went viral. The outrage over the exchange prompted a response from the Trump administration.

Speaking to a reporter for MS NOW, a White House official called the reporter’s behavior “inappropriate and unprofessional” and suggested she should get thicker skin.

“This reporter behaved in an inappropriate and unprofessional way towards her colleagues on the plane,” they said. “If you’re going to give it, you have to be able to take.”

Following the release of emails from Jeffrey Epstein that mentioned the president, Trump has been notably testy. Trump snapped at an ABC reporter on Tuesday, berating them for questioning visiting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. When that same reporter pressed Trump on the Epstein files, the president threatened ABC’s broadcast license.

“I’ll tell you something. I think the license should be taken away from ABC, because your news is so fake and it’s so wrong,” Trump said. “I think the way you ask the question, with the anger and the meanness, is terrible. You go back and learn how to be a reporter. No more questions from you.”