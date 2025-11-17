Epstein survivors to Congress: “It’s time to bring the secrets out of the shadows”

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein‘s sexual abuses have released a video calling on Congress to vote for a complete release of the Epstein files held by the Justice Department.

In the video, several survivors hold up photos of their younger selves, aged between 14 and 17. “I suffered so much pain,” the survivors say. Holding the photos, each survivor takes turns saying, “This is me when I met Jeffrey Epstein.”

“Five Administrations later and we’re still in the dark,” a message reads, before compelling viewers to contact their congress members to “demand” they release “ALL of the Epstein files,” adding “It’s time to bring the secrets out of the shadows.”

The video was released Sunday, just two days before the House is scheduled to vote tomorrow on a bipartisan petition calling for the release of the Epstein files.

Last week, House Speaker Mike Johnson said the issue would come to a “full vote,” allowing for passage of a measure that President Donald Trump has vehemently opposed and that will see Republicans break ranks to vote in favor. On Sunday, Trump reversed his stance and called on House Republicans to vote to release the files.

Rep. Thomsas Massie, R-Ky., the bill’s co-sponsor said that to vote against his legislation would serve to “protect pedophiles.”

“I would remind my Republican colleagues who are deciding how to vote, Donald Trump can protect you in red districts right now by giving you an endorsement, but by 2030, he’s not gonna be the president,” Massie said on Sunday.

“The record of this vote will last longer than Donald Trump’s presidency.”

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Trump has repeatedly called the Epstein files “a hoax” and attacked members of his party for supporting the petition. He also claimed that Democrats were using the scandal as a “deflection” for their own political “failures.”

“The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again,” he wrote on Truth Social on Nov. 12. “Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap … There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else.”