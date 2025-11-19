Larry Summers exits OpenAI following Epstein emails release

The fallout from the recently released Epstein emails continues.

Larry Summers, the former Treasury secretary and ex–Harvard University president, resigned from OpenAI’s board of directors on Wednesday. Just days earlier, the documents that became public revealed his long-running correspondence with the disgraced financier.

Summers, who joined OpenAI’s board in late 2023, said the move was part of a broader retreat from public-facing roles.

“In line with my announcement to step away from my public commitments, I have also decided to resign from the board of OpenAI,” he said in a statement. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have served, excited about the potential of the company, and look forward to following their progress.”

OpenAI responded with a brief statement noting its respect for his decision and his contributions.

Summers’ exit follows a sudden flood of records from Epstein’s estate going public. The House Oversight Committee published a tranche of thousands of emails from the late sex offender. The documents show regular communication between Summers and Epstein well into 2019, years after Epsteinpleaded guilty to child prostitution charges. Their conversations continued until his arrest on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Many of the exchanges were personal in tone, including times in which Summers sought Epstein’s advice about a romantic relationship, but their existence alone was enough to set off alarm bells at Harvard. The university confirmed to The Crimson, the student newspaper, that it has launched a new review of his actions, as well as all other university affiliates named in the emails.

“[T]he University is conducting a review of information concerning individuals at Harvard included in the newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents to evaluate what actions may be warranted,” a Harvard spokesperson wrote to the Crimson in a statement.

Summers has issued a statement saying he was “deeply ashamed” and fully responsible for maintaining contact with Epstein.

Until last week, Summers was a powerful player in liberal politics. According to a report from the American Prospect, he was playing a leading role in the Center for American Progress’ project to develop an economic agenda for the next Democratic administration. But this week, CAP said that he would no longer serve as a fellow there. The New York Times, Bloomberg, the Center for Global Development and the Budget Lab at Yale University, among others, confirm that their affiliations with him would end.