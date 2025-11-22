“Hurtful and hateful”: MTG quits Trump, MAGA and Congress

“I have too much self-respect and dignity … and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president we all fought for,’ Marjorie Taylor Greene said in announcing she will resign from Congress effective January 5, 2026.

She professed her loyalty and commitment for years to President Donald Trump but expressed her unapologetic stances on many of her stances, even when they were against her own party. Greene said, “I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.”

The Georgia congresswoman’s exit signals more than just the end of her career in the House. It marks one of the most visible ruptures inside the MAGA movement, revealing that the once-tight alignment with Donald Trump’s brand of Republican politics is finally shifting. Once a staunch Trump loyalist, Greene now criticizes not only leadership but the core movement, accusing it of sidelining “America First” priorities for the benefit of corporate and global interests.

Her push for public release of files tied to Jeffrey Epstein and her broader critique of the party’s direction brought her into direct conflict with Trump. He responded by labeling her a “traitor” and signaling he would back a primary challenger.

Greene’s departure suggests two diverging paths inside the GOP: those who remain aligned with Trump’s orbit and those who believe the movement must chart a new course. Her choice to leave on her own terms may embolden like-minded Republicans who chafe under Trump’s dominance, and it forces the Republican Party to grapple with questions of loyalty and leadership.

As of right now, she ruled out a run for Senate or governor, but her statement makes clear she isn’t done with politics on some level. This makes her exit possibly less a retirement and more a strategic repositioning.