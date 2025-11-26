Trump’s Georgia election interference case won’t be pursued by new prosecutor

The Georgia election interference case against President Donald Trump and 14 of his allies won’t move forward after a new prosecutor filed to dismiss the charges on Wednesday. Pete Skandalakis, the executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, appointed himself to the case after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was removed for having a romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. The two had dated while working on the same case, though Wade later withdrew from the case after a judge insisted one of them leave. Willis was later removed as well.

The suit was brought over Trump and his allies’ efforts to subvert the state’s 2020 election results, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former New York mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani. While AP reported that it was “unlikely” for legal action against Trump to move forward while he is president, the other defendants still faced charges.

The charges were brought in 2023 using an anti-racketeering statute usually associated with mobsters, with a nearly 100-page indictment detailing how Trump and his allies conspired to undo his defeat in the 2020 election.

AP reported that Steve Sadow, Trump’s lead attorney in Georgia, applauded the case’s dismissal: “The political persecution of President Trump by disqualified DA Fani Willis is finally over. This case should never have been brought. A fair and impartial prosecutor has put an end to this lawfare.”

Earlier this year, Trump celebrated when Willis was removed from the case, saying “She is a disaster.”

“She should be prosecuted,” Trump told reporters in September. “She should be put in jail. She’s a criminal.”

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Skandalakis then began looking for Willis’ replacement, ultimately choosing himself, as he reached out to numerous prosecutors, who all declined to take on the case. He decided not to pursue the case further, leading Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to issue a one-paragraph order dismissing the case in its entirety.