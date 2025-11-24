“Morale has never been lower”: Republicans fear “rough” 2026 midterms

Congressional Republicans are sounding the alarm over the next year’s midterm elections, with concerns growing that Democrats could be on track for a major victory next November.

Polling data shows that a bipartisan majority disapprove of President Donald Trump‘s performance in his second term. In similar polls, generic Democrats have a five-point edge over Republicans on a hypothetical congressional ballot for 2026. Coupled with some high-profile defections and resignations, the data has conservatives gnashing their teeth.

“If we are where we are today in the beginning of the second quarter [of 2026], then I think we’re in for a really rough time in November,” retiring Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. told The Hill. “We have plenty of time to address it, but if we don’t get health care policy right, if we don’t get some of the cost policies right, we’re going to have major headwinds next year.”

Other Republicans blamed GOP leadership, citing “arrogance” from House Speaker Mike Johnson and a heavy-handed White House. An unnamed senior House Republican told Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman compared the House floor to a “tinder box.”

“This entire White House team has treated ALL members like garbage. And Mike Johnson has let it happen because he wanted it to happen,” they shared.”Morale has never been lower. Mike Johnson will be stripped of his gavel and they will lose the majority before this term is out.”

An unnamed GOP senator told the Hill that Republican polling numbers were “terrible,” and pointed to recent Democratic wins as a reason to worry.

“You saw what happened a couple weeks ago: Republicans didn’t win anything anywhere,” they said. “We’re increasingly on defense on the Senate side.”