“Got to be kidding me”: Crockett roasts MTG over resignation

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett still can’t believe that Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling it quits.

The Democratic firebrand called Greene weak-willed in an interview with CNN‘s Jake Tapper. She said that Greene folded under the slightest pressure from President Donald Trump and wondered how she would deal with constant hate from MAGA.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” she said. “You’re on the other side of the president for one week and you can’t take the heat? Imagine what it is to sit in my shoes, to not only be on the opposite side of him, but to have people like her who are constantly fanning the flames of hate.”

Greene announced her retirement earlier this week following intense criticism from Trump. Greene said she refused to be a “battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.” Crockett compared Greene’s reaction to criticism to her fellow Republicans who ran afoul of Trump.

“I mean, listen, he’s upset with Thomas Massie, and so he’s gone after him. He’s upset with Boebert. He’s upset with any Republican that actually signed the discharge petition,” she said. “But, somehow, they were able to weather the storm.”

Crockett called Greene an “instigator” who can’t stand a taste of her own medicine.

“Now that they’re doing it to her, I just got to say, well, why is it that everyone else is able to stand, and you can’t?” she said.

Watch Crockett’s interview below via YouTube: