Isn’t it ironic? Thrice married Trump mocks Massie’s remarriage

President Donald Trump publicly mocked Rep. Thomas Massie (R‑Ky.) after the congressman remarried over a year following the death of his wife, continuing his own personal attack on Massie for not being loyal to him. Massie announced on his own social media that he had remarried on October 19, 2025, roughly 16 months after his first wife passed away in June 2024.

In a post, Trump called Massie a “loser” for getting remarried and suggested the timing would hurt his political image. The remarks drew attention for their deeply personal nature, given Massie’s long record of public service and the sensitive circumstances of his widowhood.

Coming just after his un-endorsement of Massie’s fellow far-right politician in the House, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, for breaking with Trump over the Epstein files, the president’s post highlights even more tension within the Republican Party. Massie, a libertarian-leaning Republican known for his opposition to federal spending and pandemic mandates, has frequently clashed with Trump on policy, further questions about Trump’s approach to intra-party loyalty and messaging.

Political observers say the episode underscores Trump’s strategy of using personal attacks as a political tool, even against fellow Republicans, while signaling to GOP voters which figures he favors or disdains. Reactions have ranged from criticism of Trump’s tone to bemusement over the contradictions in his personal jabs about marriage.

Trump is knowledgable about re-marriage, having been married three times himself. He also faced public scandals for allegedly cheating on his first wife (Ivana Trump) with the woman who would become his second wife (Marla Maples), sexually assaulting E. Jean Carroll while married to Maples, and for cheating on his current wife (Melania Trump) while she was pregnant with their son with an adult film star (known as “Stormy Daniels“).

Massie has not publicly responded to Trump’s comments about this despite being on This Week on Sunday, focusing instead on his campaign to release all of the Epstein files. But social media reaction from constituents and political commentators has been robust, reflecting broader debates over loyalty, personal life and political performance within the party.

With the 2026 midterm elections approaching and Trump now supporting Massie’s opponent publicly, the episode may serve as another bellwether for how Trump’s influence shapes Republican primaries and internal disputes.