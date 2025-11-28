Trump’s Thanksgiving message: Only “patriotic” immigrants welcome

President Donald J. Trump used Truth Social to issue a Thanksgiving message outlining an aggressive stance on immigration, targeting both current and future foreign-born residents in the United States. The post included claims about welfare, public safety and specific refugee communities, along with calls for a “major reduction” in what he described as disruptive populations.

In his post, Trump said he would “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries” to allow the U.S. system to “fully recover.” He criticized previous admissions under the previous administration, claiming that millions of migrants were approved through an “unauthorized and illegal Autopen process” and promised to terminate those admissions.

Trump also called for ending federal benefits and subsidies for noncitizens, denaturalizing migrants who “undermine domestic tranquility,” and deporting individuals he considers a public charge, security risk or “non-compatible with Western Civilization.” He described these measures as necessary to achieve what he termed “REVERSE MIGRATION” and to reduce illegal and disruptive populations.

The message included references to Somali refugees in Minnesota, and criticism of local leaders, including Governor Tim Walz and Representative Ilhan Omar. Trump framed the post within a Thanksgiving context, praising American citizens who endure challenges he attributes to immigration while warning that individuals who “hate, steal, murder and destroy everything that America stands for” “won’t be here for long.”

The post comes amid ongoing national debate over immigration policy, border security and the treatment of foreign-born residents, highlighting the former president’s continued focus on restrictive immigration measures and public benefits.