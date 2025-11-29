Kim Kardashian told she has “low brain activity”

Kim Kardashian says a recent brain scan left her stunned, after a celebrity psychiatrist told her the frontal lobes of her brain show unusually low activity, a finding sometimes tied to chronic stress and cognitive overload. The moment aired in the newest episode of “The Kardashians” this week, where Kardashian undergoes imaging with Dr. Daniel Amen, the controversial brain-health specialist known for using SPECT scans to diagnose emotional and neurological issues.

The scan, as presented on the show, revealed “holes” and low-activity regions in areas associated with focus, emotional regulation and decision-making. Kardashian reacted with visible shock, saying the results “explain a lot” about her stress levels as she juggles a sprawling business empire, law studies, an aneurysm recovery, and a highly public personal life.

She emphasized that she doesn’t suffer from depression or anxiety, but the scan suggests long-term strain. However, she was diagnosed with a minor brain aneurysm last month due to the stress from her messy divorce from Kanye West (Ye) four years ago.

Medical experts have long questioned the diagnostic value of Amen’s scans, noting that reduced frontal-lobe activity can be influenced by fatigue, stress, sleep deprivation or even the scanning method itself. Still, the televised moment fits neatly into Kardashian’s ongoing storyline: the high-performing, hyper-managed celebrity whose private stress spills into public view.

The episode also underscores a broader contradiction in modern wellness culture, one where celebrities chase high-tech insights into their own health while simultaneously shaping how audiences interpret those results. Whether the scan reflects a genuine medical concern or a reality-TV narrative beat is almost beside the point. For millions watching, it reinforces a familiar message: in the celebrity economy, even your brain can become part of the storyline.