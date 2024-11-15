Kanye West allegedly said ex-wife Kim Kardashian has "Jewish masters" according to lawsuit

Another chapter to the Kanye West and Kim Kardashian saga has unfolded.

In a lawsuit by a former Donda employee, Murphy Aficionado claimed that besides being exposed to West's inappropriate sexual behavior, Aficionado was subject to West's "racist lectures." The language included what Aficionado said was an antisemitic rant about the Kardashians. According to the lawsuit, West said, “The Jews are out to get me. They froze my bank account. The Jews got Kim and my kids . . . The Jews convinced Kim. She has Jewish masters.”

Aficionado began working for West in October 2022 as a project manager. The former Donda employee also alleges for the first five months of his job, he was not paid for work, Variety reported. This is one of many lawsuits filed against West this year. Multiple ex-employees including West's former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, have sued the rapper for alleged workplace harassment, unpaid wages and racism.

Kardashian has not commented on her ex-husband's alleged comments. Kardashian and West were married for six years and have four children together. Their divorce was finalized in 2022. The television and social media personality has talked about the difficulties of West's public downfall and how it has affected their children. In a podcast she recently said, "I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, basically raising four kids by myself.”