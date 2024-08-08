Kanye compares abortion to the Holocaust, in a recently released interview

Kanye West blamed Jews for his mental health hospitalization and likened abortion to the holocaust in a recently released interview from 2022, amid speculations on his present mental health.

In the interview, which Candace Owens made public for the first time on Wednesday, posting it to her YouTube account, West espoused the same type of antisemitic hate-fueled rhetoric that he’d used in several other appearances during that period, resulting in Adidas, Twitter, and others cutting ties.

In a preface for the interview, Owens, who was fired from conservative media company The Daily Wire in March, claimed that her employer kept her from releasing the interview until now.

West, also known as Ye, claims to have investigated the “Jewish abortion rate” and falsely claimed that 50% of Black deaths were abortion deaths, defending his antisemitic comments by attempting to re-frame them as things he was “envious of.”

West compared the holocaust to abortion in a portion of the interview, discussing an offer to visit the Holocaust Museum in the wake of backlash over his hateful remarks.

“I want you to go to our Holocaust Museum, Planned Parenthood, like we’re still in the Holocaust. Six million Jewish people died in the Holocaust, over 20 million darker Jews, Black people, have been aborted,” he ranted.

West then blamed his “Jewish doctor” for his bipolar diagnosis, adding that his “Jewish trainer” leaked the diagnosis to the “Jewish media” and “put [him] in hospital.”

Ye, who was accused earlier this week by far-right influencer and former Yeezy employee Milo Yiannopoulos of being addicted to nitrous oxide at the hands of his dentist, also tried to explain away his “death con 3 on Jewish people” tweet as the result of drinking.

Elsewhere in the interview, he mentions Vice President Kamala Harris, calling her a part of the Black Lives Matter movement’s “scam.”

“When I saw Kamala was running for office, and they showed this picture of her as a child, I saw my mother in that picture. I wanted to vote for her, I almost forgot I was running,” the rapper said. “So when I see the George Floyd video, the way they captured it, the way it sounds, it hits me.”

But West had a change of heart on the vice president, telling Owens, “You are what Black people want Kamala to be.”