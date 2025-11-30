Love, legacy, politics: Cory Booker ties the knot in 2 ceremonies

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, 56, quietly wed real-estate executive Alexis Lewis, 38, in a pair of intimate ceremonies last week, cementing a romance that began just over a year ago and spotlighting one of Washington’s most high-profile, whirlwind couple stories of 2025.

The couple first tied the knot Nov. 24 in Booker’s hometown of Newark, New Jersey — a symbolic choice given the city’s place in the senator’s political life. This was followed by a private, interfaith celebration Nov. 29 in Washington, D.C., attended only by family. Both ceremonies blended Booker’s Christian faith and Lewis’s Jewish heritage.

Lewis, who holds degrees from New York University and Cornell University, works as a vice president at Brasa Capital Management, a real-estate investment firm. Before that, she served as an economic-policy manager in the Los Angeles mayor’s office. Their romance began after a mutual friend set them up in mid-2024. By September 2025, Booker announced their engagement on Instagram, calling her “one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life.”

Booker has long been a visible and sometimes polarizing figure in national politics. After setting a record for the longest Senate floor speech in U.S. history earlier this year, many insiders and observers believe this marriage reshapes the public narrative around him. With this union, Booker closes a chapter of long bachelorhood and opens one with new personal roots, even as he continues navigating the heightened scrutiny that comes with being one of the most outspoken Senators in Washington.