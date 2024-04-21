Jodie Foster celebrates wedding anniversary and hand and footprint ceremony on same day

All smiles for Jodie Foster this Friday when she was honored outside the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood — five blocks from where she grew up — as part of the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival.

Foster, who most recently starred in “True Detective: Night Country,” has been polishing her natural talents for what seems like forever. Rising to stardom in the 1976 version of “Freaky Friday,” she was honored at the ceremony by her best friend, Jamie Lee Curtis, who acted in the 2003 reboot of the movie.

Curtis listed particular curiosities about the actor that will soon appear alongside her name on Google. Highlighting that Foster loves holidays and caroling, hosts Christmas pageants in costume as Mary, wears foam cheese-heads in support of the Green Bay Packers, and compiles and sends out a researched list of her recommended candidates before elections.

“She is also soft, and funny, and romantic, and beautiful,” Curtis said, punctuating each adjective with an adoring look at her friend and colleague. “And I could and would go on and on and on and on, but the cement is ready.”

While prints of her hands and feet were plastered in cement, Foster was celebrating her 10th anniversary with her wife, Alexandra Hedison. During her speech, she thanked her for being “so generous” and “giving up” their special day for the ceremony, People reported.

"Like what are you thinking? How come we didn't say no?" Foster joked.

Watch here: