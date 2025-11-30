Pros and cons of using a VPN

Salon has affiliate partnerships, which means we may get a share of the revenue from purchases made through links on this article.

With mobile devices, remote work and public Wi-Fi networks all integral to daily life, virtual private networks (VPNs) have become a familiar part of public discussion. VPNs promise a way to reclaim control over one’s private data. With growing concerns around online surveillance and data harvesting, more people are turning to VPNs.

VPNs create a secure, encrypted tunnel between your laptop or mobile device and all of your internet traffic is routed through a remote server, which masks your IP address and shields your online activity from prying eyes. With a VPN, you have greater privacy, safer browsing and the ability to bypass location-based blocks.

But while VPNs do all of that, they don’t totally obscure your online footprint, and they don’t make you invincible. Some VPNs log your user data, while others may slow down your connection or trigger security alerts on banking or streaming platforms. And how do you know you can completely trust your VPN provider? Understanding what VPNs offer — and what they don’t — is essential.

Benefits of using a VPN

VPNs offer numerous benefits, with enhanced privacy chief among them. They mask your IP address and location, making it harder for ISPs, advertisers or governments to track your online activities. VPNs protect sensitive data, such as passwords or financial information, from falling into the wrong hands. This is especially important on public Wi-Fi networks, where risks are rampant.

VPNs can also unlock region-restricted content. If you’re overseas and trying to stream your favorite Netflix show, you can use a U.S.-based server to make it appear as though you are still located in the United States.

If you are gaming or streaming, a VPN can hide your identity from your ISP, potentially sidestepping network slowdowns. If you are an activist, journalist or citizen living in a country with internet restrictions, VPNs provide access to blocked websites and offer private communication channels.

Some VPNs offer premium services, such as malware filters, ad blockers and anti-tracking tools, further enhancing online privacy.

What VPNs don’t solve

While VPNs offer real protection, there are tradeoffs users should weigh carefully. Encrypting data and sending it through remote servers can slow down your connection and increase latency, especially during peak hours or if the server is located far away.

Cost is another factor to consider. Reliable VPNs are subscription-based, and prices may increase over time. Some providers offering free or low-cost services may skimp on encryption or log your activity. Some even monetize your data through ads or third-party sales. Using a low-quality VPN provider can expose you to the same risks you’re trying to avoid.

Device compatibility may also be an issue. Some smart TVs and gaming consoles don’t support VPNs directly and require complex router-level setups that are difficult for novice users. If you live in a restrictive country like China, Russia or Iran, using a VPN can carry legal consequences. Even if you live elsewhere, VPN providers may be subject to government data requests.

VPNs aren’t magic shields. They don’t prevent you from accidentally sharing personal information online, protect you from phishing links or stop you from being tracked through cookies and browser fingerprinting.

Understanding these limitations is important because VPNs are not a one-click fix for online privacy.

When using a VPN makes sense

There are clear scenarios in which the benefits of using a VPN far outweigh any drawbacks. If you travel frequently or are a digital nomad, VPNs should be an essential part of your life. You are likely to connect to public Wi-Fi in airports, hotels and cafes, and encrypted connections are crucial for protecting personal data and preventing snooping.

Likewise, if you are a remote worker or handle sensitive information, such as financial records, client data or proprietary documents, it is essential always to use a VPN. A VPN adds an extra layer of security, especially when working outside a corporate firewall.

If you are concerned about ISP surveillance or throttling, consider using a VPN. In some cases, ISPs monitor browsing traffic or throttle the bandwidth of high-volume users. A VPN masks your activity, helping maintain your speed while keeping your browsing habits private.

If you live outside the U.S., VPNs are a lifeline to home. Whether accessing stateside news, streaming services or banking platforms, VPNs help you get around any geo-restrictions when abroad.

For those living in a restrictive internet environment — whether due to government censorship, workplace firewalls or other restrictions — VPNs let you bypass blocks and access the entire internet. For journalists, activists and citizens living in repressive regimes, VPNs are a critical tool for secure communication and access to information.

In these cases, the tradeoffs of using a VPN, such as slower speeds, costs or setup complexity, are minor compared to the protection and autonomy VPNs provide.

When using a VPN might not be necessary

VPNs offer important privacy and data protection, but they’re not essential for everyone. If your online activity is low-risk, you avoid public Wi-Fi and stick to trusted websites, a VPN may not be necessary. For casual users, the extra layer of encryption may slow down connection speeds without providing meaningful benefits.

Cost is another factor to consider. Premium VPNs come with subscription fees that can increase over time. Free or low-cost VPNs may log your data, serve you ads or offer weak encryption, giving the illusion of security and privacy when, in fact, they provide neither. If you live in a jurisdiction where VPN use is restricted or monitored, using a VPN could land you in legal hot water.

It’s also important to understand what VPNs can’t do:

Prevent you from voluntarily sharing personal information on websites or apps

Protect against phishing scams or unsafe downloads

Block all forms of online tracking (e.g., cookies, browser fingerprinting)

Guarantee anonymity if you access accounts or services

Replace antivirus software

For some users with limited exposure or needs, jumping onto the VPN bandwagon may offer more drawbacks than benefits

Choosing the right VPN

A good VPN strikes a balance between security, speed and reliability. When choosing a VPN, start with strong encryption. Look for providers that use new, strong protocols like WireGuard or OpenVPN. A strict no-logs policy is essential. Your VPN shouldn’t track your activity or store your data. It’s also good policy if your VPN operates out of a privacy-friendly jurisdiction, outside invasive surveillance alliances.

Performance is also important. A good VPN server network ensures low latency and faster speeds, especially when gaming or streaming content. Reliable and responsive customer support can also make a significant difference when troubleshooting issues.

Reputable VPNs offer transparent pricing, trial periods and money-back guarantees. Avoid providers that use vague terms or have hidden fees. Additional features such as a kill switch, multi-device support, ad blockers, anti-tracking tools and malware filters are also nice-to-have options.

When selecting the right VPN for you, choose a provider that aligns with your privacy needs and digital habits.

Comparing pros and cons

Below is a quick-reference summary of VPN pros and cons:

Pros

Masks your IP address and location

Encrypts data to protect sensitive information on public Wi-Fi

Bypasses geo-restrictions to access content abroad

Avoids ISP bandwidth throttling for streaming or gaming

Provides access to blocked or censored content

Offers extra features like ad-blocking and malware protection

Critical for users in restrictive environments

Cons

May slow down connection speed due to encryption and server location

Free or low-quality VPNs may log data or sell your data

Reliable VPNs require paid subscriptions, which may increase over time

VPN use can be restricted in certain countries

Some devices require a complex setup

Doesn’t prevent unsafe user behavior or all kinds of online tracking

Not a substitute for secure browsing habits or antivirus software

Frequently asked questions

Does a VPN make me completely anonymous?

A VPN does not guarantee complete anonymity. VPNs mask your IP address and encrypt your traffic, but websites still can collect data on you through cookies, browser fingerprinting and account logins.

Will a VPN protect against all online threats?

A VPN cannot protect you from all online threats, such as eavesdropping attacks, fake Wi-Fi hotspots or IP-based tracking. VPNs also can’t protect you from phishing scams, malware, weak passwords or data leaks from compromised websites. You still need to invest in antivirus software, use strong passwords and maintain safe browsing habits.

Is using a VPN legal in my country?

VPNs are legal in most countries, but not all. They are legal in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and most countries in Europe. However, they are banned or heavily restricted in countries such as China, Russia, Iran, Belarus and North Korea. If you use a VPN in these places, you could incur fines or other legal consequences.

Do free VPNs provide absolute protection?

Most free VPNs do not provide absolute protection and come with significant drawbacks, including weak encryption, data logging and intrusive ads. Some even expose users to malware. While a few reputable free options exist, if you plan to use a VPN, consider opting for a subscription model.

Does a VPN significantly slow down all internet usage?

A VPN can, in certain circumstances, slow down internet usage. If you are using a remote server located far away, or are gaming or streaming content, you may see some latency. Utilizing a nearby server and high-quality providers with modern protocols, such as WireGuard and NordLynx, can optimize your speed.

Conclusion

VPNs offer privacy and security, but they do have tradeoffs. Slower connection speeds, higher costs and limited protection against specific online threats are genuine concerns. Not all VPNs are created equal, and using a low-cost or free version may actually increase your risks.

Ultimately, whether a VPN is right for you depends on your digital habits and the level of online exposure you have. If you travel frequently, use public Wi-Fi, handle sensitive information or live in a location with restricted internet access, the benefits may outweigh any drawbacks. But if your online activity is limited and low-risk, a VPN may offer little to no value.

The key is to assess your own needs: Consider what you want to protect and what you are willing to pay. If you are unsure, start with a VPN that offers a free trial or money-back guarantee. Test it out risk-free and decide if a VPN is the right tool for you.

