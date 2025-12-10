Danish spy agency calls US a potential risk to global security

A Danish spy agency has called out the United States as a possible security risk, marking a profound shift in relations with its longtime NATO ally.

In a recent report on the 2025 intelligence outlook, the Danish Defense Intelligence Service noted that the US “uses economic power, including threats of high tariffs, to enforce its will and no longer rules out the use of military force, even against allies.”

The DDIS, one of the largest spy agencies among Nordic countries, also said the US is “now using its economic and technological strength as a tool of power, also toward allies and partners.” The report specifically highlighted the Trump administration’s desire to take control of Greenland.

The row over President Donald Trump‘s plans for acquiring the mineral-rich Danish territory strained relations between Washington and Copenhagen earlier in the year. That’s especially concerning for the Danes, as the report says that “military threat from Russia to NATO will increase.”

“There is uncertainty about the role of the United States as a guarantor of Europe’s security,” the report said.

The concerns come as the United States is leading negotiations to end the war between Ukraine and Russia. European leaders worry that Trump will favor Russia in peace talks, and Denmark’s report echoed those concerns.

“Russia will try to exploit the US desire for a quick end to the (Ukraine) war to sow division between the US and Europe,” the report said.