"We don't want to be Americans": Greenland PM Egede rejects Trump expansion plans on Fox News

Greenland's prime minister spoke directly to Donald Trump's fanbase on Thursday, saying "thanks, but no thanks" to the president-elect's plans to annex the Danish territory while stopping by Fox News.

Múte Egede spoke with host Bret Baier, laying out his objections to Donald Trump's stated goals of American "ownership and control of Greenland.”

"We are close neighbors, we have been cooperating in the last 80 years, and I think in the future we have a lot to offer to cooperate with," Egede said, "but we want to also be clear. We don’t want to be Americans. We don’t want to be a part of the U.S."

Egede added that Greenland will "always be a part of NATO" and a "strong partner" while reiterating that the territory is not for sale.

"Greenland and the future of Greenland will be decided by the Greenlandic people," Egede said. "The Greenlandic people don’t want to be Danes, the Greenlandic people don’t want to be Americans. Greenlandic people want to be part of the Western alliance as Greenlandic people.”

Trump's wishlist of neo-colonialism didn't come from nowhere. There's no doubt that the titans of industry who hang around Mar-a-Lago attempting to curry favor with the president-elect have pointed to the potential of harvesting Greenland's rich natural resources. But the hypothetical musings at a Floridian resort could have very real consequences in the North Atlantic. Trump has refused to rule out the use of military force to secure American control of the Panama Canal and Greenland. And Vice President-elect JD Vance worryingly pointed out that American troops are already situated on the sparsely populated island nation.

On Fox News, Egede said that there was no need for such geopolitical moves, promising to always aid the United States.

"Your security is our security," he said.