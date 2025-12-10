Let’s be honest — not every snack scent belongs in a candle

If you’ve ever yearned for your living space to smell like buttery movie theater popcorn or dill pickle juice, Bath & Body Works has you covered. In unfortunate smells.

To mark the 14th year of its annual Candle Day sale event, held during the first weekend of December, the purveyor of soaps and scents has released an all-new and bizarre lineup of limited-edition, food-scented candles.

Among the selections is its “Holiday Dill-ight” candle which, well, smells like a jar of pickles and is “inspired by the quirky holiday tradition,” according to the company’s press release. There’s also a “Sundae Funday” candle assortment, resplendent with the aromas of Neapolitan Ice Cream, Gummy Candies, Glazed Cherries, Butterscotch Swirl, Sugared Waffle Cone and Hot Fudge Drizzle.

Perhaps the most eyebrow-raising offering is its “Perfect Pairings” collection, an array of what the company describes as “fun and unexpected foodie fragrances” such as Coffee & Donuts, Chips & Salsa, Pizza & Ranch and Popcorn & Slushie.

According to the Bath & Body Works website, the Chips & Salsa candle flaunts notes of “bottomless tortilla chips and fresh salsa,” while the Pizza & Ranch candle touts a redolence of “gooey cheese, crispy pepperonis and ranch.” Indeed, those descriptions sound quite tasty and aromatic. But online reviews left by an overwhelming number of displeased customers say otherwise.

“Nasty just nasty makes me gag,” said one reviewer about the Chips & Salsa candle, which has already earned 32 reviews with an overall rating of 2.1 stars.

“It is like smelling bad, spoiled salsa! Yuck!!” raved another dissatisfied customer.

“Candle Day is a cherished tradition that our customers countdown to every year,” Betsy Schumacher, chief merchandising officer at Bath & Body Works, said in the release. “It’s the ultimate Bath & Body Works shopping event — a moment when we deliver what we do best: high-quality 3-wick candles, crafted with innovation and artistry, alongside new fragrances and exclusive surprises designed to give consumers exactly what they desire.”

Especially if your gift list includes the Pizza & Ranch candle, which earned an overall rating of 1.6 stars based on 126 reviews and is hailed by one victim as “The most vile scent to ever penetrate my nostrils.” Surprise!

“Whoever came up with these candles should be punished,” added that candle critic. “Had to leave my basket behind as I couldn’t stop gagging. 0/10 not even worth giving as a gag gift unless you literally want to make someone gag. On the other hand, great gift for your worst enemy.”