NordVPN review: A deep dive into performance, privacy and value

NordVPN is widely known as a premium VPN provider, and much of that reputation is earned. It offers a robust privacy foundation, broad device compatibility, and one of the most frequently audited no-logs policies in the industry. NordVPN also includes a solid set of core VPN features such as split tunneling, a kill switch, obfuscated servers and Double VPN routing. These strengths make it a dependable choice for many users.

That said, NordVPN isn’t the undisputed leader in every category. Some competitors outperform it on raw speed, simultaneous device support or the breadth of built-in tools included at lower price tiers. Features like cloud storage and a password manager, for instance, sit behind NordVPN’s higher-priced bundles. In this review, we’ll dig into where NordVPN excels, where the trade-offs appear, and how it compares across performance, privacy, and price, so you can decide whether it’s the right fit for your needs.

An overview of NordVPN and its reputation

Founded in 2012, NordVPN is owned by Nord Security (formerly Nordsec Ltd.) and has its headquarters in Amsterdam. It also has offices in Lithuania, Panama, the U.K. and the Netherlands. In 2022, Nord Security merged with Surfshark, another major VPN provider, to form a single, unified company called Cyberspace BV. The two brands operate independently, but the merger allows them to share infrastructure, research, and threat intelligence. The merger with Surfshark has positioned Cyberspace BV as one of the largest global VPN providers.

NordVPN operates out of Panama, a strategic decision by the company, as the country is not part of the 14 Eyes surveillance alliance. This alliance, which includes the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia, and other countries, requires companies in its jurisdiction to share user data with intelligence agencies. This independence from the alliance is a key aspect of NordVPN’s reputation for prioritizing user privacy.

NordVPN is a founding member of the VPN Trust Initiative, a coalition of VPN companies that promote security standards, ethical practices and transparency in the industry. The company has also partnered with cybersecurity expert Troy Hunt to refine its breach response protocols and audit readiness, as well as educate users on data safety.

NordVPN’s encryption, protocols and privacy tools

NordVPN features robust encryption protocols that maintain a private and stable connection, including NordLynx, OpenVPN, and IKEv2. NordLynx was developed by NordVPN and is a newer protocol known for its speed and simplicity.

Some other essential privacy tools provided by NordVPN include a kill switch that instantly blocks your internet if your VPN disconnects. Split tunneling lets you choose which of your apps use the VPN and which don’t. For example, you might not want your Netflix streaming to be routed through NordVPN, while ensuring that your banking app connects automatically.

Obfuscated servers conceal that you’re using a VPN, which is beneficial in countries or networks that attempt to block VPNs. DNS leak protection hides your browsing history, and SmartDNS lets you stream shows on devices that don’t support VPN apps. Dark Web Monitor sends alerts if your data has been stolen. All of these tools are included in the Basic Plan and are also offered by other providers. The Double VPN feature, not provided by other major providers, routes your data through two secure servers, adding an extra layer of privacy and security. This is also part of the Basic Plan.

NordVPN’s Plus plan includes Threat Protection Pro, which blocks ads, trackers, fake websites and malware, as well as NordPass, a secure password vault. If you purchase the Complete plan, you also receive NordLocker, a private cloud storage space that keeps essential files encrypted. The Ultra plan additionally provides access to NordProtect, identity theft insurance that helps cover costs if your personal information is stolen.

NordVPN’s privacy tools are competitive with other top VPNs, but what sets it apart are the security offerings in the Plus and Ultra tiers, which would otherwise cost extra and require additional subscriptions from other service providers. For example, if you are paying for a password manager or cloud storage, NordVPN’s Plus or Ultra bundled packages may mean you pay less money across all of your subscriptions.

Inside NordVPN’s expansive server ecosystem

NordVPN has one of the larger server networks available, with 6,200 verified servers in 111 countries. It offers virtual servers for locations that are hard to reach, such as India, Africa and the Caribbean. In comparison, ExpressVPN and CyberShark each have approximately 3,000 servers, while CyberGhost has 11,000.

This provides a local IP address to those parts of the world while the servers are hosted elsewhere. No servers store any user data on their hard drives, and all data is wiped clean after each reboot, providing privacy protection that is compatible with other providers.

Where NordVPN stands out from competitors is in its specialty server offerings. In addition to the Double VPN mentioned above, NordVPN offers Onion over VPN, which adds the Tor network for additional anonymity. Its P2P/torrenting servers are optimized for file sharing and downloading from peer-to-peer networks. You can also pay extra to obtain a unique IP address that is exclusively assigned to you, which is particularly useful when accessing secure systems.

Evaluating NordVPN performance across devices

NordVPN works on most devices, including Windows, Mac and Linux computers; iOS and Android phones and tablets; Android TV and Apple TV; and browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox and Microsoft Edge. You can also install it on your home router to protect every device connected to your Wi-Fi. This level of coverage is standard among major VPN providers.

The app is easy to use, with a one-click connect button that provides instant protection. Its design is clean and intuitive, even for first-time users. NordVPN maintains a consistent look across platforms, so whether you’re on your phone, laptop or TV, the experience feels familiar.

You can set NordVPN to turn on automatically when your device starts or when you join an unsecured Wi-Fi network. Advanced users can customize protocols, set a custom DNS and fine-tune how the VPN behaves. Each account supports up to 10 devices, making it a suitable choice for families or individuals who juggle multiple devices.

Compared to other providers, Surfshark offers unlimited devices, while ExpressVPN provides support for up to 8 devices. ExpressVPN delivers faster performance, making it a stronger choice for gaming consoles, streaming platforms, and Smart TVs.

While NordVPN has solid device support and usability, it’s worth comparing other providers’ connection limits and performance if you’re managing multiple users or streaming across several platforms.

Is NordVPN still the fastest VPN on the market?

While NordVPN delivers good performance, it’s not the fastest VPN we tested. While some independent tests reported an average download speed loss of around 3%, our internal testing revealed that NordVPN is slower than both Surfshark and ExpressVPN, particularly when connected to servers located in distant regions.

NordVPN’s download speeds ranged from 71 Mbps on local servers to 34-60 Mbps when connected to servers in Europe and Australia. Upload speeds were more consistent, but ping times spiked significantly on distant servers in Australia (400 ms), which could add to lag while gaming or making video calls. Surfshark and ExpressVPN delivered higher download speeds (over 100 Mbps) and lower latency over the same regions.

NordVPN utilizes the NordLynx protocol, which offers faster connection speeds and enhanced stability. While it generally connects quickly, NordVPN doesn’t outperform its competitors in terms of raw throughput or latency. Server load balancing during peak hours helps reduce congestion; however, users seeking the fastest VPN may find better results with Surfshark or ExpressVPN.

Overall, NordVPN is a reliable and secure option that provides decent speeds across its extensive server infrastructure. However, if streaming or gaming is your top priority when considering a VPN, it’s worth exploring other providers that offer a faster alternative.

What about streaming?

NordVPN works with all major streaming platforms, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max and Hotstar. You can access content from any country, even if it’s usually restricted. All of NordVPN’s competitors offer similar streaming services.

Its extensive server network helps NordVPN stay reliable. It bypasses VPN blocks used by streaming services and offers multiple servers in each region, providing backups in case one becomes overloaded or blocked. The SmartPlay feature combines VPN and SmartDNS technology to make streaming seamless on smart TVs and gaming consoles. It runs quietly in the background, so you don’t have to adjust any settings.

During our speed tests, we found that NordVPN’s download and upload speeds remained stable across different regions, which did not impact streaming quality. Compared to other competitors, however, Surfshark and ExpressVPN consistently delivered higher download speeds.

While NordVPN’s performance was reliable, it was not the fastest among other major VPN providers, especially when accessing distant servers, such as those in Australia.

Auditing NordVPN’s privacy claims

NordVPN doesn’t track what you do online—a claim confirmed by five independent audits, most recently by Deloitte in 2024. The company also publishes detailed transparency reports on a regular basis, explaining how it handles government and law enforcement requests for user data. Among its competitors, NordVPN’s privacy audits stand out for their thoroughness and frequency.

Technically, NordVPN utilizes RAM-only servers that don’t store any data and automatically erase all information after each reboot. It plans to roll out post-quantum encryption this year to protect against future threats from quantum computing. For users in countries with strict internet censorship, the NordWhisper feature disguises VPN traffic, helping you stay connected.

There are a few drawbacks. The Threat Protection tool sometimes flags safe websites, including those from competitors. NordVPN doesn’t support port forwarding, which limits specific advanced networking setups. And although it includes malware protection, it’s not as robust as a dedicated antivirus program.

Reviewing NordVPN’s support system

NordVPN’s support system is responsive and well-documented, but it doesn’t stand out dramatically from competitors. It offers 24/7 customer support through live chat, email and a chatbot. Its help center includes detailed articles on setup, troubleshooting and router installation.

Live chat typically connects you with a real person within minutes. Email responses usually arrive within one to two days. Overall, support is easily accessible and responsive when needed.

No provider we tested offers phone support, and all rely on self-service documentation. For most users, support quality across all VPN providers is comparable: fast for routine issues, while technical ones require a bit more time and patience.

Breaking down NordVPN’s pricing

NordVPN offers several plans to suit different needs and budgets, all backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

The two-year plan offers the best value. The Basic plan costs approximately $3 per month, billed upfront, and provides full access to NordVPN’s server network, as well as support for up to 10 devices. That’s a reasonable price, but not the lowest available. Surfshark’s two-year plan often costs less than $2.50/month and includes unlimited device connections. CyberGhost also offers frequent deals for around $2.25/month, although its feature set is more limited.

The Plus plan adds a tracker blocker, ad blocker, anti-malware protection and a data breach scanner for around $4 per month. While these tools are helpful, Surfshark includes the same features in its base subscription, without requiring an upgrade.

The Complete plan includes everything in Plus, plus 1TB of encrypted cloud storage, for $5 per month. The Prime plan adds dark web monitoring and identity theft insurance for $7 per month.

You can also bundle add-ons like a dedicated IP address, Incogni (which removes your data from broker sites), NordPass (a password manager) and NordLocker (secure cloud storage). These extras incur additional costs but can be added to any plan.

Compared to its competitors, NordVPN’s pricing is competitive. However, it’s not the cheapest, and its bundled features require upgrades that its competitors include by default. Surfshark and CyberGhost offer lower price points and more generous device policies, while ExpressVPN charges more but focuses on simplicity and speed.

The verdict: Where NordVPN shines—and where it still stumbles

NordVPN offers a well-rounded privacy package with a few standout features. Its servers don’t store user data and wipe everything clean after rebooting. It works well with streaming services and offers strong encryption and secure protocols. Multiple independent audits have verified its no-log policy.

The app is simple to use and features a consistent look across devices, making navigation easy whether you’re using a phone, computer, or TV. It includes useful extras like Threat Protection Pro, and every plan comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Its specialty server offerings make it stand out from its competitors, and its cloud storage and password manager can help you save money.

Still, there are a few downsides. After your initial term, renewal prices go up significantly. Threat Protection Pro is only available on higher-tier plans. NordVPN doesn’t support port forwarding, which may be a dealbreaker for some. Its malware protection is helpful, but not as robust as that of a standalone antivirus program. Split tunneling on Android is limited compared to what Surfshark and ExpressVPN offer.

In short, NordVPN is a strong choice for privacy-conscious users and those who want broad geographic access. But if you need faster speeds, unlimited device connections, or more flexible configuration options, competitors like Surfshark and ExpressVPN may be better suited.

NordVPN’s rating: Is it worth your trust and your money?

So is NordVPN good? If you are looking for a VPN that balances speed, privacy, and access, our NordVPN opinion is that it’s a solid choice. It’s a good choice for privacy-conscious users, remote workers, and individuals living in regions with internet restrictions.

Compared to other VPNs, NordVPN is among the best. While it’s not as fast as ExpressVPN and Surfshark, it offers more privacy tools than ProtonVPN and has a larger server network than TunnelBear.

Overall, NordVPN is a dependable, privacy-focused VPN for those seeking broad geographic access. It’s not the cheapest or fastest, but it offers a well-rounded package if you are willing to pay for the extras. Whether it’s the right fit for you depends on your priorities: speed, cost, security, or advanced tools.