Disability advocates push back as White House limits ASL access

Disability advocates say the move reflects a broader pattern and a shift toward ableism in the federal government

By CK Smith
Weekend Editor

Published

Sign language interpreters are everywhere by design. From political events to rap concerts to FEMA press conference, ASL helps those with hearing disabilities understand the world around them and remove the last barrier to receive that necessary and sometimes life-saving information. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)
The Trump White House is facing legal challenges after discontinuing real-time American Sign Language interpretation at many official events, prompting renewed concerns from disability advocates about accessibility and equal access to government information.

Advocates argue that removing ASL interpreters denies deaf and hard-of-hearing Americans the ability to fully participate in civic life. Federal disability law requires reasonable accommodations to ensure public access, particularly during live announcements related to public safety, health, and governance.

The dispute follows a broader cultural moment in which accessibility itself has become politicized. Earlier this week, Senator Marco Rubio refuted the use of the “Calibri” font in federal documents, deciding it was “woke” despite the font’s purpose: making text easier to read for people with visual impairments.

Disability advocates say these attacks reflect a misunderstanding — or outright dismissal — of why accommodations exist. Ramps, captions, readable fonts, and interpreters are not preferences, they argue, but requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act in a world that was not designed with disabled people in mind.

A federal judge has already ruled that ASL interpretation must be provided at events with advance notice, increasing pressure on the administration. As the legal fight continues, advocates warn that accessibility is increasingly treated as an inconvenience rather than a civil right — a shift with consequences far beyond a single White House briefing.

