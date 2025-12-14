“You nasty, horrible witch”: Trump attacks Kaitlan Collins, strikes Santa’s sleigh on “SNL”

“Saturday Night Live” relocated their cold open onto Air Force One this week, taking in the loopy energy of Donald Trump‘s end-of-day interviews. James Austin Johnson‘s Trump, addled by Ambien and Adderall, expounded on Caribbean boat strikes and found the time to lash out at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

The proud Trump of “SNL” showed off his latest airstrike video, an obvious attack on Santa’s sleigh, to the horror of the gathered reporters.

“Was that Santa?” a confused reporter asked.

“Not anymore!” Trump replied.

The faux-Trump repeatedly waxed poetic about White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt‘s lips, a detail that feels like “SNL” laying it on thick that is actually ripped from the headlines.

“Look at those lips. They go bop-bop-bop like a machine gun, just spectacular. I’m a married man. I’m obsessed with this woman,” he said. “She liked it because I’m very nice to women.”

Just then, the sketch’s Trump noticed that Collins had a question.

“You have a question, you nasty, horrible witch?” he said.

“That’s actually one of the nicest things you’ve called me,” she replied.

The actual Trump has turned attacking the reporters who follow him a near-daily routine, but he’s been particularly vicious to CNN anchor Collins.

“Caitlin Collin’s of Fake News CNN, always Stupid and Nasty, asked me why the new Ballroom was costing more money than originally thought one year ago,” he wrote on Truth Social earlier this month. “FAKE NEWS CNN, and the guy who runs the whole corrupt operation that owns it, is one of the worst in the business. Their ratings are so low that they’re not even counted or relevant anymore.”

Collins responded to the dig on Instagram, noting that she didn’t actually ask Trump about his massive and costly ballroom.

“Technically, my question was about Venezuela,” she said.

Watch the skit below via YouTube: