“Like nothing they have ever seen”: Trump orders blockade of Venezuela

President Donald Trump sharply escalated tensions between the United States and Venezuela on Tuesday evening, issuing threats that signaled an expansion of U.S. economic and military pressure against the government of Nicolás Maduro.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump claimed Venezuela was encircled by an unprecedented U.S.-led naval force, declared Maduro’s government a “foreign terrorist organization” and announced a sweeping blockade of sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving the country.

“Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America. It will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before — Until such time as they return to the United States of America all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets that they previously stole from us,” Trump wrote.

Venezuela responded forcefully on Tuesday, rejecting Trump’s claims and affirming its sovereignty over its natural resources as well as its right to free navigation and trade in the Caribbean. Government officials condemned what they described as a “grotesque threat.”

Advocacy groups and legislators seized on Trump’s post as evidence that Congress must act to reassert its constitutional role.

“Invading Venezuela would be a humanitarian and political disaster. The American people don’t want this, and rank and file members of both parties don’t want this,” said Demand Progress’ Cavan Kharrazian in a statement. “We call on all House members to support this bipartisan effort to stop a regime change war and reassert the role of Congress in determining when we go to war.”

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on two war powers resolutions on Wednesday evening. Trump is also expected to deliver a speech Wednesday evening intended to defend and preview his agenda, though the White House has not specified whether it will directly address the administration’s escalating posture toward Venezuela.