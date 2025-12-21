Help keep Salon independent

Bowen Yang breaks down, sings with Cher in final “Saturday Night Live” sketch

The comedian closed a six-season-plus stint on "SNL" by singing a Christmas classic with the icon

By Alex Galbraith
Nights and Weekends Editor

Published

Bowen Yang, Jane Wickline, and Andrew Dismukes during the "Delta Lounge" sketch on Saturday, December 20, 2025 (Photo by Will Heath/NBC)
After a night filled with reprisals of some of his best-known characters, Bowen Yang‘s final “Saturday Night Live” sketch was a look back on his six-plus seasons on the show.

As an eggnog maker in the Delta lounge, Yang reflected on his time on the series. The airport employee on his final shift said he was “gonna miss everything about this place” while Ariana Grande cut in as Yang’s wife, Rhonda. Yang summed up his own tenure in terms of the divisive holiday drink he was peddling.

“You know, I also think eggnog’s kinda like me,” he said. “It’s not for everyone, but the people who like it are my kind of people.”

Grande inserted punchlines to some of the sketch’s too-tender moments, responding to Yang’s desire to “go out on top” by cracking “everyone know’s you’re a bottom.”

The sketch closed with an appearance from the show’s musical guest, Cher. Playing the boss of Delta’s egg nog division, the legendary pop singer made Yang burst into tears with her assessment.

“Everyone thought you were a little bit too gay,” she said. “But you know what? You’re perfect for me.”

Yang, Grande and Cher ended the send-off with a rendition of Charles Brown’s “Please Come Home For Christmas”

Watch below via YouTube

