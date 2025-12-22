“An embarrassment”: FBI Director Kash Patel has taxpayer-funded luxury, armored BMW

FBI Director Kash Patel has ditched the typical black government SUVs for a fleet of luxury, armored BWMs, MS NOW reports.

Patel ordered a fleet of the high-end vehicles for the FBI, “for the purpose of being less conspicuous on his outings,” the report says, citing four anonymous sources familiar with the situation. FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson said the choice to go with the armored BMW X5s was due to them being “less expensive than others it considered,” and “to save taxpayers millions.”

“Government agencies, including the FBI, routinely evaluate, replace and update vehicle fleets based on usage, security needs or budgetary decisions,” Williamson said, hoping to make “cost structures more efficient.” Williamson declined to provide MS NOW with documents supporting his statement.

Former Justice Department official Stacey Young called the move “an embarrassment” for Patel and the FBI. Young, the founder of Justice Connection, a coalition of former DOJ officials, said Patel’s decision was in keeping with his prior actions at the FBI. She cited a recent report that suggested Patel refused to leave his aircraft without an official “raid jacket” and that he is hawking his own FBI challenge coin.

“He needs a field jacket that fits just right, a ‘Punisher’-inspired challenge coin and a new fleet of foreign cars to drive around in,” Young told MS NOW.

The controversy is the latest example of Patel facing scrutiny for his use of public funds. Four anonymous sources told MS NOW that Patel “pressed” the FBI to upgrade the bureau’s private jet for his use. The proposal was shot down when the projected bill came in at between $90 and $115 million.

Patel defended his use of the plane, which he used to have “date nights” with his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins. “I’m entitled to a personal life,” Patel told Fox News earlier this month. “Do I support my girlfriend? Absolutely. And I do take trips with her? Absolutely.”

Patel may not be at the FBI much longer. As Salon reported earlier this month, speaking to sources familiar with the matter, Trump “wouldn’t be all that upset” to see Patel go. Morale is at an “all-time low,” one 30-year veteran said, adding, “The cause is at the top.”