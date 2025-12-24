“What are they hiding?”: Epstein files reveal “10 co-conspirators” investigated by DOJ, FBI

Newly released Epstein files reveal that both the Department of Justice and the FBI investigated “10 conspirators” linked with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during the first Trump administration, with lawmakers demanding answers.

Emails from 2019 show that the FBI tried to contact 10 individuals it called “co-conspirators” to Epstein’s crimes, as reported by the New York Times. The specific email requesting contact be made with them was sent out a day after Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges.

Though the emails are heavily redacted, three names are clearly visible. They include Epstein’s longtime accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell; the deceased French modeling agent, Jean-Luc Brunel; and former Victoria’s Secret CEO, Leslie “Lex” Wexner.

One email sent from an individual with “New York FBI” in their signature asks about the status of contacting the co-conspirators. “When you get a chance can you give me an update on the status of the 10 CO conspirators?” the email reads.

A reply email states that attempts were made to contact those listed, reaching out to individuals in New York, Florida, Ohio and Massachusetts. The individual in Ohio is referred to as “a wealthy business man” in one of the emails.