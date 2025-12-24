“What are they hiding?”: Epstein files reveal “10 co-conspirators” investigated by DOJ, FBI

Newly released Epstein files reveal that both the Department of Justice and the FBI investigated “10 conspirators” linked with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during the first Trump administration, with lawmakers demanding answers.
Emails from 2019 show that the FBI tried to contact 10 individuals it called “co-conspirators” to Epstein’s crimes, as reported by the New York Times. The specific email requesting contact be made with them was sent out a day after Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges.
Though the emails are heavily redacted, three names are clearly visible. They include Epstein’s longtime accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell; the deceased French modeling agent, Jean-Luc Brunel; and former Victoria’s Secret CEO, Leslie “Lex” Wexner.
One email sent from an individual with “New York FBI” in their signature asks about the status of contacting the co-conspirators. “When you get a chance can you give me an update on the status of the 10 CO conspirators?” the email reads.
A reply email states that attempts were made to contact those listed, reaching out to individuals in New York, Florida, Ohio and Massachusetts. The individual in Ohio is referred to as “a wealthy business man” in one of the emails.
“I do not know about Ohio contacting Wexner,” a separate email says, in reference to the former Victoria’s Secret CEO.
Perjury. Contempt of Congress. Lying to the public. It’s all there in the files.
Including documents from 2019 showing that federal investigators knew of at least 10 co-conspirators in Jeffrey Epstein’s case.
Why were they never prosecuted? Why are Donald Trump and… pic.twitter.com/hzfHoZcLo3
— Rep. Melanie Stansbury (@Rep_Stansbury) December 24, 2025
Legal representatives for Wexner told the BBC that he was “neither a co-conspirator nor a target” during the investigation. “Mr Wexner cooperated fully by providing background information on Epstein and was never contacted again,” they said. Being mentioned in the Epstein files is not necessarily evidence of wrongdoing.
The revelatory emails drew the ire of Democratic lawmakers, demanding answers on the co-conspirators and accusing Trump administration officials of “hiding” the facts of the case.
Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., accused President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi of “shielding” the conspirators. She also accused FBI Director Kash Patel of lying to Congress during a Congressional hearing in September.
“Perjury. Contempt of Congress. Lying to the public. It’s all there in the files,” Stansbury wrote on social media.
Start your day with essential news from Salon.
Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the emails create “more questions than answers.”
“Who are these 10 co-conspirators? Why haven’t we seen those memos? Where are the grand jury records? Where are the FBI records? What are they hiding?” Schumer wrote on X.
Also among the newly released files was a report from the FBI of a “prostitute party” hosted by Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence. According to an unnamed female present at Epstein’s Palm Beach residence, she was told the party Trump “invited them all to” was “for prostitutes.”