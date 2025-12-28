Brigitte Bardot, French Film icon, dead at 91

Brigitte Bardot, the French actress whose image and performances helped reshape global ideas of beauty, sexuality and celebrity, has died at 91.

Bardot was not only one of the defining faces of post-war cinema but also a figure whose life and legacy embodied both cultural transformation and intense controversy. Rising to international fame in the 1950s and 1960s, most famously for her role in the 1956 film “And God Created Woman,” Bardot became a global symbol of sexual liberation and modern femininity, her image instantly recognizable and widely discussed.

After retiring from acting in 1973 at age 39, Bardot flirted with a career as a singer but mostly turned her attention to animal rights, founding the Brigitte Bardot Foundation in 1986 and advocating relentlessly against practices such as seal hunting and animal cruelty in slaughterhouses. Her activism played a role in shifting public discourse and influenced policy debates in Europe, and she remained committed to the cause for nearly half a century.

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Yet Bardot’s later years were marked by deep controversy. Her outspoken political views, including the #MeToo movement, anti-immigrant rhetoric and remarks about Muslim practices and homosexuality, led to multiple legal convictions in France for inciting racial hatred and public insults. These statements strained her public reputation and complicated how she was remembered in her home country and abroad.

Advertisement:

Even within France, reactions to her death reflect a spectrum: President Emmanuel Macron called her a “legend of the century,” while others criticized the harm of her rhetoric.

Bardot’s legacy, then, is a complex one: a trailblazing screen presence who helped reshape modern celebrity and female visibility in cinema, and a tireless if polarizing advocate whose public voice remained as forceful in retirement as it was in her film career.