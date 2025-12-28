“GOP has abolished Congress”: Pelosi says Republican lawmakers do nothing without Trump’s say-so

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thinks her colleagues across the aisle are a bunch of empty suits. During an interview with ABC‘s “This Week” that aired Sunday, the longtime Democratic Party leader said the current majority party has no agenda beyond what President Donald Trump wants.

Pelosi, who will retire at the end of her current term in the House of Representatives, said her fellow lawmakers have abandoned their ability to check the executive branch.

“Right now, the Republicans in the Congress have abolished the Congress,” she said. “They just do what the president insists that they do. That will be over, that ends as soon as we have the gavel.”

And Pelosi does believe Democrats will hold the gavel after the 2026 midterms. She backed the speakership candidacy of Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries saying he is “respected by the members” and is “a unifier.” She refused to say whether Trump would face further impeachments, noting only that Democrats would have the “power to subpoena…these agencies of government who are not supplying any information now.”

“[The] one person who is responsible for the impeachments of Donald Trump is Donald Trump. It’s not something you decide to do, it’s what violation of the Constitution he engages in,” she said.

Pelosi is winding down a decades-long career in Congress. During her stop by ABC she was in a reflective mood, noting that she “never intended to run for leadership” and only stepped up after congressional losses in the ’90s.

“I said, ‘You know, being a [former] party chair, I know how to win elections,'” she said. “And I’m just tired of losing.”

Pelosi also cited the beleaguered Affordable Care Act as her crowning achievement.

“It just made a big change in terms of what working families need for their health and their financial health. We’ll continue to have that fight,” she said. “The health care bill was a way of not only meeting health needs, but financial needs of families. So if I were to be remembered for one thing, it would be the Affordable Care Act.”